A 40-year-old man from Mutare who axed his wife to death last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Innocent Mujeni who axed his wife twice in the head after an altercation resulting in her dying on the spot, will have a permanent cell in prison after he was given a life sentence by the High Court.



