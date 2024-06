Man Brutally Killed In Gang Clashes

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: MAN ASSAULTED TO DEATH IN GANG-RELATED CLASH AT INITIATION SCHOOL IN SEKGOSESE

.

.

It is alleged that a gang group known as Mabhokhotho clashed with men from the Raphahlelo initiation school. The altercation escalated into violence, resulting in the tragic death of one individual.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...