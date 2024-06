Williams Shines

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams won big at the South Africa National Football Awards when he grabbed the prestigious Footballer of the Season and Goalkeeper of the season.

The Sundowns skipper had outstanding season as Sundowns defended their DSTV Premiership crown:

List of Winners:

PSL FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

