Security Guard Beaten To Death

SCHOOL SECURITY BEATEN FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING AT THE SCHOOL

A 57 year-old security guard was beaten to death at Malekutu Primary School in Mbombela, Mpumalanga in the early morning of Monday.

It’s believed that the perpetrators broke into the school to steal some items. The incident is being investigated.

Limpopo Newspaper

