Violent Clashes Erupt in Kenya Over Tax Proposals, Leading to Multiple Deaths and Parliament Fire

By A Correspondent | Nairobi, Kenya – At least five protesters have been shot dead by police as violent demonstrations against new tax proposals escalated dramatically on Tuesday. The unrest culminated in a section of Kenya’s parliament being set ablaze.

An enraged crowd broke through police lines in the capital, Nairobi, storming the parliament building before setting parts of it on fire. The chaos erupted as MPs passed an amended finance bill, which includes several unpopular tax increases.

In an address on Tuesday evening, President William Ruto vowed to deploy all necessary means to “thwart any attempts by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of our country.” He has since deployed the military to help quell the protests.

The protests, which have been ongoing for days, intensified after the passage of the amended bill. Demonstrators broke into parliament, vandalizing the interior, and setting parts of the complex on fire. Among the items stolen was the ceremonial mace, symbolizing the authority of the legislature.

Police responded with live ammunition, resulting in at least five fatalities, according to the Kenya Medical Association. A BBC reporter at the scene witnessed bodies lying on the streets in pools of blood.

“There are some things that are hard to understand, like how can you impose 16% tax on bread? How can you tax sanitary pads?” 24-year-old Derrick Mwathu was quoted by the BBC, referring to some of the proposals contained in the original bill.

President Ruto pledged a firm response to what he described as “violence and anarchy.” “It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives, and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free,” he stated.

The situation has drawn international attention and concern. A joint statement by ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, expressed deep concern over the violence. They emphasized the importance of respecting democratic principles and the rule of law while urging all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue and constructive solutions.

As the government and protestors remain at an impasse, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that will restore peace and stability to the nation.

