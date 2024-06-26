Zhalala Zhululu Target Maximum Points

When 1st Meets 2nd! When the Hunters Become the Hunted!

That is exactly the story this coming Sunday 30 June 2024. ERSL log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze will be looking to hunt down second placed FC Hunters at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo in an epic clash that has all the ingredients for a good match.

Coach Emeritus, Rtd Warrant Officer Class II, Nyikadzino J’s charges are the only side still to taste defeat in the league after 11 rounds of matches.

A win for Zhalala Zhululu will see the table toppers extending lead by 9 points. Let’s fill up Mucheke Stadium and create lasting memories as we march towards PSL promotion. Be part of the journey! Never miss a Zhalala Zhululu game.

See you at Mucheke Stadium!

