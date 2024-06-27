Alarm As Intruder Leaves Bullets At Mnangagwa’s Bedroom Door

By A Correspondent

In a chilling series of events that have rocked Zimbabwe’s political landscape, an unidentified intruder has brazenly breached the security of Deputy Minister of Finance David Mnangagwa’s residence, leaving behind bullets and a trail of destruction.

The incidents, which occurred on June 23rd and 25th respectively, have sparked concerns over heightened tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

David Mnangagwa, son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, reportedly found bullets ominously placed at his bedroom door after the intruder managed to enter his Borrowdale home on two separate occasions.

Alongside this unsettling discovery, the intruder also inflicted damage by vandalizing property, including computers and even Mnangagwa’s car seat.

The implications of these incidents extend beyond mere criminal intrusion; they underscore deep-seated fears of internal strife within ZANU-PF, Zimbabwe’s dominant political party.

Speculation abounds regarding potential motives behind the attacks, with some pointing to factional disputes or personal vendettas within the ranks of the ruling party.

The timing of these intrusions adds to the intrigue, as Zimbabwe navigates a complex socio-economic landscape marked by challenges such as inflation and unemployment.

Against this backdrop, the security breach at Mnangagwa’s residence raises critical questions about the stability and cohesion of the government, particularly within its leadership circles.

In response to these alarming developments, authorities have launched investigations to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for these targeted attacks.

The incidents have prompted calls for enhanced security measures not only for high-profile officials but also for broader community safety in Zimbabwe’s capital.

David Mnangagwa, known for his role as Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion, has refrained from public comment on the matter thus far.

His silence amidst these concerning events only serves to heighten public curiosity and concern over the potential ramifications for national security and political stability.

As Zimbabweans await further developments in this unfolding saga, the intrusion into Mnangagwa’s residence stands as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the nation in its journey towards stability and prosperity.

The swift resolution of these security breaches and the underlying issues they may represent will undoubtedly be closely watched both domestically and internationally.

