England Win Group C Despite Frustrating Draw

England stuttered to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne but it was still enough to win Group C at Euro 2024.

Bukayo Saka had a goal disallowed for an offside against Phil Foden but, in terms of attempts that would count, England did not register a shot until the 30th minute. Harry Kane came closest to scoring but could not connect cleanly with Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Gareth Southgate made only one change to the side that struggled for fluency in the draw against Denmark, introducing Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield as anticipated, but the Chelsea man was unable to make any positive impact.

He was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo for the second half and the youngster sparked an improved performance but England’s pressure could not be converted into chances let alone goals.

There was a lack of movement and a lot of loose touches.

