Fresh Details In Mnangagwa’s Son’s House Ghost Intrusion

By Political Reporter- The Police have said they are intensifying their investigation in a case in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale residence has been miraculously intruded for the second time in one month.

David Mnangagwa, who is also a deputy finance minister’s house, has this week and for the second time ‘raided’ by invisible intruders, who reportedly left empty gun cartridges at the door of his bedroom.

The residence, which is guarded by heavily armed Police, has been the site of two mysterious incidents this month.

The first intrusion took place on June 23 at around 10 PM.

Mnangagwa, who was watching TV with his wife, called the two police officers guarding his double-storey property on Camel Road after hearing unusual noises coming from the ceiling.

The officers surveyed the house and the perimeter but saw nothing suspicious.

At about 11:50 PM, Mnangagwa called the officers a second time and asked them to check the roof.

They found a bag loaded with some of the deputy minister’s possessions, including torn documents, two Apple MacBook laptops, and a MacBook iPad, all of which appeared to have been deliberately damaged. These items had been taken from Mnangagwa’s bedroom.

Mnangagwa also informed the police officers that his gun, a 9mm Beretta pistol with 15 live cartridges, was missing, along with US$500 cash that had been in the bag.

The intruder is said to have entered the kitchen, retrieved a loaf of bread from the kitchen unit, and dumped it on the floor near the door.

The intruder then went to the garage and cut the driver’s headrest of Mnangagwa’s parked Land Rover Defender.

On June 24, police officers, including a canine unit, combed the property but found no trace of the suspect and no evidence of any forced entry.

In the second incident, on June 25, an intruder whom Police are dubbing the “ghost raider” left six cartridges – three outside Mnangagwa’s main bedroom door and three on the lawn outside his house.

Just after 7:30 AM on June 26, Mnangagwa’s eight-year-old son went to his parents’ bedroom and, as he was about to knock on the door, saw a live cartridge lying on the floor.

The Police were called, and they located three cartridges within two meters of the door and another three on the lawn outside the property.

A source was quoted as saying, “Police are certain that the live cartridges inside the house were definitely not there when they attended the first incident. The two incidents have left Police thinking they are chasing a ghost raider. How is it possible to twice enter a house guarded by armed officers and then vanish into thin air?”



