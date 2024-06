Pensioners Die In Prison After Killing Colleague

Two pensioners Daniel Madumo, 92 and Jeremiah Mmatli, 75 who were in prison for murder in Brits, North West have died.

They were charged with murder after they allegedly killed, 80 year-old Thema Motsepe Godfrey with their crutches at their old age home, earlier this month.

