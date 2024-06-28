Tapera Reads Riot Act To Players

Spread the love

Zimbabwe will participate in the COSAFA Cup for the first time since 2021 and interim head coach Jairos Tapera expects his charges to do well despite shambolic preparations for the regional tournament.

The regional showpiece kicked off in South Africa today, and the Warriors’ preparations have been marred by confusion, as ZIFA announced three different squad lists, which were all disowned by Tapera.

Tapera told journalists after Manica Diamonds’ goalless draw with Dynamos at Sakubva last Sunday, that the squad lists announced officially by ZIFA, were incorrect.

To add to the drama, ZIFA did not even announce that Simba Chinani was drafted into the Warriors fold, as pictures of the Simba Bhora goalkeeper in national colours just circulated on social media before the departure to South Africa yesterday.

Despite the chaos, Tapera expects his troops to fare well in the 27th edition of the regional showpiece.

“We had disappointing results in the World Cup qualifiers but we have regrouped. Yesterday, we discussed these disappointments with the players, making them aware that what we are here (in South Africa) for is getting as many wins as possible,” said Tapera.

“We are expecting a lot of positive results from these boys. They are looking sharp and looking at doing better for the country. We are excepting them to deliver and make us proud again.

Tapera revealed that the target for the Warriors is at least a place in the semi-finals.

“We need to qualify for the semi-finals, that’s one target we have,” he said.

The Warriors resumed preparations for their tournament opener against Comoros at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with afternoon training session under the watchful eye of Tapera.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...