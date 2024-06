Warriors In Confidence Boosting Victory

ZIMBABWE kicked off their 2024 COSAFA Cup with a one-nil victory over Comoros at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa this Thursday.

The Warriors signalled their return to the regional tournament donning a substandard kit that did not even have a national flag on it.

