Government Threatens To Arrest Human Rights Activists

GOVERNMENT has issued a stern warning to malcontents who are bent on disrupting public order.

In a media briefing in Harare this Friday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who is also Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, rapped criminal and opportunistic elements for attempting to instigate anarchy and despondency in the country.

“Government has observed attempts to instigate anarchy and despondency by some criminal and opportunistic elements in the opposition, some politicians and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). This is in line with their well-documented modus operandi to seek attention and raise funding to try to resurrect their political careers through subverting the will of the people. Therefore, as Government we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day,” he said.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to national security and upholding of the rule of law.

“The Government reaffirms its commitment to protecting the nation and the citizens by ensuring that law and order prevail. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem. Finally, the Government is assuring members of the public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate.”

It also emerged law enforcement agencies are on high alert to apprehend malcontents who undermine the justice delivery system through instigating chaos.

ZBC News

