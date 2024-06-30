Mnangagwa Soldier Son In ‘Fuel Scandal’

By Political Reporter- The government has reacted to allegations that President Emmerson Mnagagwa’s soldier son, Sean, is involved in field corruption.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana tweeted Sunday, clearing Sean, who is also accused of charging investors for facilitating them to meet with his father, ED.

Below is what Mangwana said:

Whoever made some believe that being dishonest is hustling is damaging a generation. In the last few days there has been many reports of people being fleeced in some shady fuel deals by a conman using this number purporting to be Major Sean Mnangagwa. It’s not him. Please don’t be hustled out your moneys trying to make a quick buck.

MATSOTSI ON THE LOOSE

