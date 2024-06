Zanu PF Hardliners Impose ED On Citizens

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF Varakashi team has asserted that Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa remains a pivotal figure, despite ongoing allegations of opposition harassment.

“ED is the man of the moment, whether you like it or not.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is indeed leading, whether you know it or not.

If you want to dance, step into the rhumba rhythm,” Varakashi posted on Facebook last Saturday.

