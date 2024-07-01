Jude Bellingham Rescues England

Spread the love

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Maybe it is better to be lucky than good. Make no mistake, England got out of jail against Slovakia after winning 2-1, saved by a moment of individual brilliance rather than any coherent game plan.

The obituaries were written, the formal announcement of Gareth Southgate’s departure as head coach drafted in the minds of those Football Association employees responsible.

Anger rained down from the stands as beleaguered England fans watched their team fall into a state of paralysis while undertaking the task of replying to Ivan Schranz’s 25th-minute opening goal, a fourth consecutive display of this type at Euro 2024 and one nearly triggering their early exit from a tournament many expected them to win.

Then out of darkness, came light.

Jude Bellingham rescued this lost cause with a magical strike, his 95th-minute overhead kick forcing extra time, a minute into which, Harry Kane nodded in to complete a remarkable turnaround and set up a quarterfinal with Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

ESPN

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...