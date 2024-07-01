Mai TT In Fresh Social Media Battles

By Showbiz Reporter- Socialite and comedian Mai TT has sued a fellow social media celebrity over cyberbullying.

Felistus Murata, her real name Mai TT dragged one Freddy Mutandwa (29) to court on allegations of cyber-bullying her.

Mutandwa of Glen View 8 appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with transmitting false messages with the intention to cause harm.

He was ordered to pay US$100 bail and will return to court on July 11.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu alleges that on June 28, Mutandwa, also known as Swagger STFZ Nation, took to Facebook and called Murata a fraudster.

He also allegedly shouted obscenities at her.

Mutandwa was arrested while he was live on Facebook.

