Mnangagwa Son, Sean Name Used In Customs Evasion Scandal

A sophisticated smuggling syndicate has been uncovered using the name of Sean Mnangagwa, son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to bypass customs procedures and illegally import goods into Zimbabwe.

The government has issued a stern warning to individuals exploiting their proximity to the First Family for criminal activities and to those fraudulently invoking the names of family members. Authorities are prepared to enforce severe legal consequences for such actions, which will not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr. George Charamba, informed The Sunday Mail about the potential tightening of protocols for accessing the First Family. This measure aims to balance public accessibility with the protection of the family’s integrity amid rising abuse of their names for illicit purposes.

“It has come to the notice of the Office of the President and Cabinet that there are some criminals who are abusing the names of members of the First Family to do all sorts of unlawful things, including smuggling goods through various ports of entry,” Charamba said. “The latest victim has been Sean Mnangagwa, whose name has been dropped by these criminals in order to ensure that they secure safe passage for their contraband, thereby dodging rules of the country. That conduct is criminal and makes the perpetrators very liable.”

Sean Mnangagwa has confirmed the misuse of his name in multiple instances, highlighting the audacity and reach of these criminal activities. “Most of the cases involve people who call Government officials in my name. They call high offices, usually ambassadors, ministers and even parastatal executives, using my name or that of my brother, Collins. My name has been abused on several occasions,” he stated.

Mnangagwa detailed the modus operandi of the syndicate, explaining how they manipulate government officials by falsely claiming to be in urgent need of funds to clear trucks at the border. These fraudsters promise reimbursement in Harare after the money is paid, deceiving their victims out of substantial sums, sometimes as much as US$30,000 or more.

“They will say they have a truck at the border that needs money to be cleared. They claim to be in South Africa and ask for assistance in paying the clearance fees. They will lie that one of my associates will reimburse their money in Harare after they pay those huge amounts — sometimes as much as US$30,000 or more — which is taken using my name by those name-droppers. I want people to know this so that they do not get swindled of their money,” Sean Mnangagwa elaborated.

The government’s response to this scandal underscores a zero-tolerance policy towards the misuse of the First Family’s names and the exploitation of their influence for illegal activities. As investigations continue, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.- Agencies

