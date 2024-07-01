Tapera Praises Warriors

Spread the love

Zimbabwe national team coach Jairos Tapera has commended his charges’ performance in their 2-0 victory against Zambia in Group B of the 2024 COSAFA Cup on Sunday.

The Warriors consolidated their lead at the top of the group after the victory put them on six points from two games.

Michael Tapera scored a stunning solo goal in the 8th minute to open the scoring before Takunda Benhura doubled the lead two minutes from the break with a great header.

Speaking after the match, Jairos Tapera explained how his team executed the game plan.

He said: “The boys did the job, we wanted it more. The strategy was to get an early goal, and we got it.

“This unsettled our opponents, and they became desperate.

“Talking about the movement, we allowed them to play on the back, and we know how they were going to operate. That’s why we were hitting them on the breaks.”

Tapera added that some Warriors players in this COSAFA squad will be included in the senior team in future.

The coach continued: “We included just one player from the June World Cup Qualifiers squad. This an opportunity for the new guys.

“I told them to put their 100% effort, and they are looking for positions (in the first team).

“We are looking at how we can start our national team again, we might have two or three guys who can join the senior squad.”

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...