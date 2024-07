Police Arrest Job Sikhala Allies

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested five individuals associated with the National Democratic Working Group, reportedly linked to Job Sikhala.

The group, allegedly led by Edmore Svinurai, was apprehended for organizing an unauthorized gathering in Kuwadzana Extension and purportedly inciting criminal activities within the country.

Source : ZRP

