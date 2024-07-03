Mnangagwa Praises Own Ally

Spread the love

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Yesterday, I honoured the legacy of Brigadier General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma as we laid him to rest at our sacred National Heroes Acre, alongside the Founding Fathers, luminaries, comrades, and heroes of our nation.

He was a veteran of our liberation struggle and a true patriot.

At 67, he leaves behind a legacy of selfless service to Zimbabwe.

May his legacy inspire us all to protect, defend, and consolidate the unity, peace, freedom, independence, and sovereignty of our great country.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...