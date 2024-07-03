Mnangagwa Praises Own Ally
3 July 2024
Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
Yesterday, I honoured the legacy of Brigadier General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma as we laid him to rest at our sacred National Heroes Acre, alongside the Founding Fathers, luminaries, comrades, and heroes of our nation.
He was a veteran of our liberation struggle and a true patriot.
At 67, he leaves behind a legacy of selfless service to Zimbabwe.
May his legacy inspire us all to protect, defend, and consolidate the unity, peace, freedom, independence, and sovereignty of our great country.