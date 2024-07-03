Zanu PF Will Rule Until Donkeys Grow Horns : Army Boss

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a startling turn of events, a video circulating on social media has captured Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe openly declaring allegiance to the ruling party, ZANU PF.

The footage, which has sparked widespread debate and concern both locally and internationally, shows Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe passionately chanting ZANU PF slogans, indicating a significant departure from the traditionally expected neutrality of the military.

The video, which surfaced recently, features Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe proclaiming, “ZANU PF ichatonga kusvika madhongi amera nyanga. Muchida musingade,” loosely translated as “ZANU PF will rule until donkeys grow horns. Whether you like it or not.”

Such a public display of political allegiance from a high-ranking military official has raised serious questions about the role of the armed forces in Zimbabwean politics and governance.

The Zimbabwe National Army, like any military institution in a democratic society, is expected to remain apolitical, serving the nation impartially regardless of political affiliation.

This principle ensures stability, upholds civilian authority, and safeguards against military interference in democratic processes.

Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe’s actions, however, appear to undermine these fundamental principles, potentially eroding public trust in the military’s impartiality and integrity.

ZANU PF, the ruling party in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, has maintained a close relationship with the military throughout its tenure.

This relationship has historically been a subject of scrutiny, with allegations of military involvement in political activities and electoral processes.

Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe’s public endorsement of ZANU PF raises concerns about the extent of political influence within the armed forces and the implications for Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

International observers and human rights organizations have expressed apprehension over the video, highlighting the importance of military neutrality in safeguarding democratic norms and principles.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), regional bodies committed to promoting good governance and democratic practices, are likely to closely monitor developments in Zimbabwe amid growing concerns over political stability and military interference.

In response to the video, there has been varied reaction within Zimbabwe.

Civil society groups, opposition parties, and some segments of the population have condemned Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe’s actions, viewing them as a threat to democracy and calling for accountability and transparency within the armed forces.

Conversely, supporters of ZANU PF have defended the commander, citing his right to freedom of expression and political affiliation.

The Zimbabwean government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has yet to issue an official statement addressing the controversy.

The response of the government and its handling of the situation will likely influence domestic and international perceptions of Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law.

As the situation unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on Zimbabwe’s military and its adherence to constitutional principles of neutrality and non-partisanship.

The implications of Lieutenant-General Sanyatwe’s public endorsement of ZANU PF underscore broader challenges facing democratic consolidation in Zimbabwe and the imperative of ensuring that state institutions operate independently and transparently.

The incident involving Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between military professionalism and political neutrality in democratic societies.

It highlights the critical need for Zimbabwe to uphold the rule of law, protect democratic institutions, and strengthen mechanisms for accountability to ensure a free, fair, and inclusive political environment for all citizens.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/kXZH2G6spjD5ztYT/?mibextid=oFDknk

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...