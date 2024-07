Grisly Murder In Mazowe

Spread the love

Police in Mazowe are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of suspected murder in which the body of a yet to be identified man was found floating in water at Mazowe Dam on 01/07/24.

A stone was tied to the victim’s waist using a rope and the body had a stab wound on the chest.

Facial skin and private parts were missing. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Source : Zimbabwe Republic Police

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...