Mnangagwa Hints On Retirement, Blocks Chiwenga

By Political Reporter-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his intention to resign in 2028, stating that his successor will be chosen through internal party elections.

This announcement would mark the end of Mnangagwa’s tenure as President of Zimbabwe.

It was widely believed that Mnangagwa would be succeeded by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

The two reportedly made a gentleman’s agreement in 2017, when Chiwenga helped Mnangagwa oust the late President Robert Mugabe in a military coup, that Chiwenga would take over in 2028.

Through his spokesperson, George Charamba, Mnangagwa conveyed that he is currently serving his second and final term.

Charamba posted this announcement on his X account (handle: @dhonzamusoro007) on Thursday, July 4, following Mnangagwa’s commissioning of a juice and water production plant at Mutare Teachers College.

Charamba’s post read:

“Speaking in Shona, the President, Dr. ED Mnangagwa, indicated that both the Party and National Constitutions provide for two-term limits. In his case, he is now working on his second and last term and is on his way to taking a deserved rest. When the time comes, added the President, ZANU PF will congregate to elect a new leader. This is what provides for national stability. He also stressed the need for adherence to Party line and Party discipline.”

This marks a notable shift from Mnangagwa’s previous stance.

A few years ago, he surprised the nation with the bold declaration, “2030 ndeendichipo,” which translates to “I will still be there in 2030.”

This sparked speculation about his intentions and the possibility of extending his stay in power beyond the two-term limit.

