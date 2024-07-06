Sorry Doesn’t Exist In Our Vocabulary : Zanu PF Youth League Boss

By A Correspondent

Sorry does not exist in Zanu PF’s vocabulary, according to Taurai Kandishaya, the leader of the party’s Youth League.

The unapologetic Zanu PF Youth League boss declared on Friday:

“I previously had the opportunity to thank my mother for the pain she caused me with her thoughts by allowing me to express my thoughts.

Today, I am a national leader. If they had left me to walk with my thoughts, I would have been a national disaster. My brother Elson Kanso Kandishaya said if we wanted to be hit, he said sorry, and I said I’m sorry.

Today I am in league isingaite sorry and we have no sorry, we are ruling. “

