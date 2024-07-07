FIFA Slaps Walter Magaya (Yadah) With Sanctions

Spread the love

Major Setback for Walter Magaya Amid FIFA Sanctions

By Sports Reporter | ZimEye | In a development that could dampen his election as FIFA’s local president, Walter Magaya, the owner of Yadah Stars, has been slapped with a hefty fine by FIFA at a time he is preparing to apply for the ZIFA presidency candidacy.

Walter Magaya

FIFA has fined Magaya’s football club, Yadah Stars, a staggering US$82,000 for breaching expatriate players’ contracts. This significant penalty comes as a major blow to the Premier Soccer League side, which now also faces a potential ban from registering new players for three consecutive transfer windows if the fine is not settled by July 27.

The sanctions stem from Yadah’s improper handling of contracts with three Brazilian players: Joao Pedro Marques Barcellos, Juan Luciano Faria, and Deivid Pereira de Brito. The trio, who were unveiled with much fanfare on July 14, 2023, had their contracts terminated by Yadah under conditions FIFA deemed as “without just cause.”

The situation for Magaya, who has aspirations for the ZIFA presidency, has turned precarious as his club’s reputation takes a hit. The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled that Yadah must compensate each player US$19,580 plus 5% interest per annum from April 4, 2024, for breaches in their contracts. Yadah must also pay monthly compensation of US$1,220 to each player for the period they were unpaid, from November 2023 to April 2024.

The case highlights Yadah’s failure to meet contractual obligations, including unpaid salaries and unfulfilled travel arrangements, which led the players to file complaints with FIFA in May. Despite multiple notices and attempts for resolution from the players, Yadah did not rectify the breaches, resulting in the players seeking FIFA’s intervention.

FIFA’s detailed ruling included the following directive: “The respondent, Yadah FC, must pay to the claimant the following amount(s): US$19,580 as compensation for breach of contract without just cause plus 5% interest p.a. as from April 4, 2024 until the date of effective payment.”

Should Yadah fail to pay the fines within 45 days, they will face a ban from registering new players both locally and internationally for up to three transfer windows. This punitive measure not only threatens the club’s future but also casts a shadow over Magaya’s bid for ZIFA’s top position.

FIFA’s ruling also noted: “Pursuant to art. 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, if full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the following consequences shall apply: The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.”

Yadah chairperson Everson Chatambudza has not commented on the matter, though the club retains the right to appeal the decision. The sanctions come as a stark reminder of the stringent regulations governing player contracts and the severe consequences of non-compliance.

The impact of this ruling on Magaya’s candidacy for the ZIFA presidency remains to be seen, but it undeniably presents a significant hurdle. The controversy surrounding Yadah Stars and the fines imposed by FIFA could influence stakeholders’ perceptions as the election approaches.

Magaya, widely known for his ambitious vision for football in Zimbabwe, now faces a critical juncture in his career. The outcome of this situation will likely play a crucial role in his future endeavors within the football administration landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...