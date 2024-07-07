Tragedy As Woman Kills Rival’s Baby In Nasty Fight

A 20-year-old female suspect will appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court in Turfloop in connection with a murder and attempted murder.

This follows an incident that took place at Moremadi Park on Wednesday 03 July at about 18:45.

Mankweng Police received a complaint about the incident at the residential area and rushed to the scene.Upon arrival, police say they found a male foreign national who pointed a three-year-old child who was lying on the bed with a severe wound on the upper body.

The members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned at the scene for medical assistance, but the child was certified dead on their arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 20-year-old lady who is the suspect in this cases, was fighting with a 24 year-old mother of the child who is the wife of the male foreign national who called police.

During the fight, the suspect who is also alleged to be the girlfriend of a foreign male national hit a three-year-old baby with a spade that led to her untimely death.

