Econet In Trouble For Flying Winky D, Crew To Replace Ndebele Singers in Vic Falls, Why?

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe – Econet Wireless has come under fire for alleged tribalism after it emerged that the company flew prominent Shona artists from Harare to perform in Victoria Falls, located in Matabeleland North, while excluding local talent from the region.

In a Facebook post, veteran broadcast journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda criticized Econet Wireless for neglecting local Matabeleland musicians in favor of artists from Harare. The post, which has sparked significant debate, accuses Econet of devaluing its customers in Matabeleland North and perpetuating tribal disparities.

“You are meant to be a national mobile network service provider yet you don’t value your customers nationwide,” Sibanda wrote. “To fly all Harare musicians to perform in Victoria Falls which is in Matabeleland North and leaving out local & Matabeleland musicians is a strong message that you don’t value people from this region.”

The event in question is the “Buddie Beatz Victory Show,” scheduled for July 7, 2024, at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls. The lineup features well-known artists such as Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Feli Nandi, Nutty O, Tocky Vibes, King Her, and Chiweddar DJ, all of whom are from Harare.



Sibanda’s post underscores the frustration felt by Matabeleland residents who feel overlooked and underappreciated. He emphasized that Matabeleland people, who use Econet’s services despite the high costs, deserve recognition and respect.

“Matabeleland people use your services which are so expensive just like all other Zimbabweans but your actions are evident enough you just want to milk their money and you don’t care, let alone value them,” he added.



The poster showing Winky D and a host of other Shona artists

The post has prompted a wave of reactions on social media, with many echoing Sibanda’s sentiments and calling for a more inclusive approach that respects the diverse cultural landscape of Zimbabwe.

As of the time of writing, Econet Wireless has not commented on the allegations. The silence from the telecommunications giant has only fueled the ongoing debate about tribal representation and fairness in Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry.

Calls for boycotts and demands for a response from Econet are growing louder as the community waits to see how the company will address these serious accusations.

For now, the spotlight remains on Econet Wireless and its handling of the situation, with many hoping for a resolution that promotes unity and respect for all Zimbabweans.

Developing Story…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...