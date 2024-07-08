Mnangagwa Faction Declares War On Chiwenga

Political Reporter- Zanu PF members aligned with the party’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, have launched attacks on Constantino Chiwenga, blocking him from entering the Presidential succession race.
In a video circulating on social media, Zanu PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha is heard chanting anti-Chiwenga slogans at a party meeting, making it clear that Mnangagwa is going nowhere.
This is despite Mnangagwa’s last week hinting that he was stepping down in 2028.
It was widely believed that Mnangagwa would be succeeded by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.
The two reportedly made a gentleman’s agreement in 2017, when Chiwenga helped Mnangagwa oust the late President Robert Mugabe in a military coup, that Chiwenga would take over in 2028.
Through his spokesperson, George Charamba, Mnangagwa last week conveyed that he is currently serving his second and final term.