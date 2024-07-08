Nomadic Darikwa Returns To UK

Tendayi Darikwa has found a new club in England following his departure at Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Darikwa left Limassol after terminating his contract, just one year from his arrival.

The Zimbabwean defender has now joined English League One club Lincoln City on a free transfer.

The third-tier side confirmed the signing saying: “City have secured the signature of attacking right-back Tendayi Darikwa on a one-year deal with an additional one-year option.

“Darikwa brings with him bags of divisional experience having captained Wigan Athletic to the League One title in the 2021/22 season.”

Darikwa, 32, said after signing the contract: “I’m delighted to be here and have the deal done. The ambition of the football club stood out to me and it’s a club with great values.

“The club was so close to getting in the play-offs last season, and I feel we can build on that. I want to be a part of it, I want to help and hopefully we can do that together.

“I can pass my experiences over the years onto a young squad with plenty of talent. I can have an influence in the dressing room as we learn about each other on and off the pitch.”

