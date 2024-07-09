Horror As Man Axes Wife To Death

Source : Zimbabwe Republic Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating two separate cases of suspected murder.

On July 5, 2024, at approximately 1500 hours, Shiellah Utete, a 32-year-old woman, was found deceased in a bush near Maldon Compound, Chikari, Chegutu. The preliminary investigation suggests that her ex-husband, Watson Musika, 40, allegedly struck her with an axe, causing fatal injuries.

The suspect was later found unresponsive in his residence and is believed to have ingested a toxic substance.

In a separate incident, the remains of a 16-year-old female juvenile were discovered in a bush near Gremlin Farm, Karoi on July 4, 2024.

The victim had been reported missing on March 18, 2024, while on her way to school.

The ZRP is working to determine the circumstances surrounding both cases.

