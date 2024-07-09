Malema In Footwear Controversy

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, sparked a social media storm when he was seen sporting a pair of lavish shoes recently. The 43-year-old politician shared a cozy photo with his wife Mantoa at the HollywoodBets Durban July event, where he caught attention for donning a pair of Corteo Spikes valued at $1,545 (R28,111).

The viral photo has stirred debate among the public, with some criticizing Malema for his choice of expensive attire. The HollywoodBets Durban July is renowned for its high fashion and celebrity appearances, making it a platform for showcasing extravagant styles.

