Malema’s EFF Fights In Makhadzi’s Corner Over BET Awards Snub

Spread the love

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemns the recent actions taken by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture under the leadership of Minister Gayton McKenzie, which have unjustly victimised the talented and hardworking artist Makhadzi.

This situation arose from a promise made by the Minister, in his eagerness to appease public sentiment, to cease what he termed the “wasting” of money on official supporters.

When the department faced backlash over this promise, questions were raised about their lack of support for Makhadzi’s trip to the United States of America to receive her BET Award for Best New International Act, where she represented South Africa with distinction.

Instead of addressing their stance on official supporters, the department chose to deflect by disclosing the amounts of money they paid to Makhadzi for her performances and appearances. This attempt to portray these payments as a form of support is both disingenuous and reprehensible.

Let us be clear: the payments made to Makhadzi were for professional services rendered, not gratuitous support. To insinuate otherwise is to undermine her achievements and hard work.

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture should focus on addressing the numerous instances of mismanagement and corruption within their purview, particularly by top politicians, rather than targeting a successful black woman who has brought pride to our nation.

It is common knowledge that this department has consistently failed to support artists adequately. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the EFF who stepped in to provide the necessary aid to struggling artists when the department fell short.

This department has even earned the moniker “Department of Condolences” due to its tendency to offer platitudes rather than tangible support.

We call on the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to redirect their efforts towards eradicating the wasteful expenditure and corruption that plague their operations, and begin to implement programmes that actually support artists.

Additionally, Minister McKenzie must stand by his commitments without scapegoating artists like Makhadzi, who embody the excellence of our nation’s creative sector.

The EFF stands in full support of Makhadzi and all artists who tirelessly work to elevate South African arts and culture on the global stage.

We demand that the department retract their misleading statements and issue a formal apology to Makhadzi for their baseless and damaging insinuations.

It is time for the department to genuinely support our artists and uphold the dignity of their contributions to our national heritage.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...