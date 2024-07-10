“Never Lose Hope, Your Turn Is Coming,” Citizens Tell Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean citizens have encouraged opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa to remain steadfast, assuring him that change is on the horizon.

Concerned citizens expressed their sentiments on Facebook:

Thembelihle Ntini:

“Mr Chamisa, you will soon become Zimbabwe’s President.”

Joel Marere:

“Some are being given sugar; our turn as Mr. President is coming.”

Dandy Dee Chirairo:

“Don’t lose hope, Mr. President. God is in control; soon it will be our turn to celebrate.”

“Fungai” asked how long Hichilema of Zambia served as an opposition leader.

