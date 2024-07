Harare City Council Officials In Court Over Mike Chimombe, Mpofu Tender Fraud

Four Harare City Council officials accused of Illegally awarding a street lights tender worth US$9 million to a company linked to jailed businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, without following proper procedures have appeared in court today.

