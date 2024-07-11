Mnangagwa Apologists Invade Zambia High Commission Premises?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Taurai Kandishaya, leader of the Zanu PF Youth League, confidently stated that Emmerson Mnangagwa will assume the SADC Chairmanship, dismissing any opposition to the move.

Kandishaya, accompanied by a Zanu PF activist, also reportedly entered the premises of the Zambia High Commission.

He declared, “The SADC summit will be held in Zimbabwe, regardless of others’ preferences.

President ED Mnangagwa will indeed become the next SADC Chairperson, regardless of anyone’s objections.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...