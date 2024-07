Ritual Murder In Pretoria

By A Correspondent

In a shocking revelation at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, details emerged of the brutal murder of Sebenzile Maphanga. Allegedly, a traditional healer, Frans Nkuna, mutilated her body as part of a ritual intended to bestow supernatural power upon her boyfriend, Collen Mathonsi.

