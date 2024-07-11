Tsvangirai Accuses Mnangagwa Of Killing People Softly

By A Correspondent

Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai has criticized the administration of Zanu PF leader Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, attributing it to compelling people into perilous situations amidst severe economic hardships.

On Thursday, Tsvangirai was photographed with a victim of a crocodile attack.

Tsvangirai expressed, “It was heartening to see Mr. Masona in good spirits after surviving a crocodile attack that tragically cost him his leg.

Due to a lack of employment opportunities, many have turned to fishing as a means of livelihood, exposing themselves to such dangers.

I have initiated discussions with Zim Parks and the relevant Ministry to explore sustainable solutions that ensure fishing can be conducted safely without risking lives.”

