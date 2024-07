Chaos Punctuates Copa America Tie

Darwin Nunez was involved in a brawl with fans after Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their Copa America semi-final.

The chaos started soon after the final whistle blew as Nunez and his teammates entered the stands and clashed with Colombia supporters

According to Reuters, Uruguay captain José María Giménez said the players were trying to defend their families, describing the situation in the crowd as a “disaster”.

