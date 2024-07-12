Closure for Cyclone Idai Families as Death Certificates Finally Issued – Why Did It Take Four Years?

CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe – In a poignant ceremony held at Ndima High School in Chimanimani East, the Government of Zimbabwe took a significant step towards bringing closure to the families affected by Cyclone Idai. Yesterday, around 30 relatives of the 279 victims who perished in the tropical storm in March 2019 received death certificates for their loved ones. However, the lingering question remains: why did it take four years to complete these verifications?

Among the recipients was Mr. Enick Makaza, a survivor from the Kopa area of Rusitu in Chimanimani, who collected seven death certificates for his family members. Makaza’s two wives, Shylet Sabona and Letwin Jambaya, and his five children, Ernest, Enrich, Silma, Shalom, and Enia Makaza, were all swept away by the storm’s fury.

“Yes, this somehow consoles me and brings closure to this problem. I have been trying to get these civil documents so that I can know, and accept the fact that they are all dead and will never locate them. I would have loved to see all their remains, but as it stands, together with others who were affected in the same way, we just have to accept the fact that they are all gone and we will never see them again,” said Mr. Makaza.

The ceremony, part of a series of government measures, aimed to provide official recognition and closure for the families of the 279 individuals—133 males and 146 females—who were lost in the disaster. Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, represented by his deputy, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira, handed over the documents to the bereaved families.

Minister Garwe addressed the gathering, emphasizing the government’s decision to issue death certificates after concluding that there was no realistic chance of recovering the victims’ remains. “As we commemorate this special day, authorities have determined that there is no longer any realistic chance of discovering our missing community members alive after a protracted inquiry that lasted five years. Be advised that throughout the excruciating experience, you have been in our prayers and thoughts. I implore you to find solace in the priceless moments you spent with your loved ones,” he said.

The tragedy of Cyclone Idai, one of the worst natural disasters to hit the region, left many families in a state of limbo, uncertain about the fate of their missing relatives. The issuance of death certificates is a crucial step in allowing families to move forward. But the delay in the verification process raises critical questions about the efficiency and responsiveness of disaster management systems.

Mr. Makaza recounted the harrowing experience of trying to save his family as the storm’s waters rose. Despite his efforts to guide them to safety, a tragic miscommunication with a police officer led them back to their house, where they were ultimately swept away. “I had tried to rescue them from the house since a strong tide of water was almost covering the whole area. When I had instructed them to go uphill, they met a police officer who ordered them to go back, saying the water would subside. Unfortunately, the tide increased in force, and our house was struck by rock boulders, resulting in the whole family being swept away,” he shared.

The four-year delay in issuing death certificates suggests systemic challenges in the verification process. Factors likely include the extensive damage caused by the cyclone, the need for thorough investigations, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. This prolonged period left families in prolonged uncertainty and grief, highlighting the need for more robust and expedited disaster response mechanisms.

In his address, Minister Garwe also highlighted the need for enhanced disaster preparedness, including the construction of more evacuation centers and warehouses. “To ensure safety of communities during emergencies, identification and construction of evacuation centres was done. In terms of storage and pre-positioning of relief materials, a warehouse was constructed at Bumba in Chimanimani. However, there is need for the construction of more evacuation centres and warehouses in the whole country,” he was quoted by the Manica Post saying.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister, Honourable Joshua Sacco, echoed the sentiments of gratitude towards the government and urged continued efforts to improve infrastructure in Chimanimani. “We are truly humbled by the efforts done by Government in the post-Cyclone Idai recovery phase. As the people of Chimanimani, we are indeed thankful to President Mnangagwa, Government and development partners that came to our rescue during that difficult time. We realised how much we are loved as part of a caring national and global community. The build-back-better-principle saw some major infrastructural development initiatives being implemented in Chimanimani after the disaster,” he said.

While the issuance of death certificates is a significant step towards closure, the lengthy verification process underscores the need for improved disaster management protocols to prevent such delays in the future. The event marked a bittersweet milestone for the community, providing a formal acknowledgment of their loss while emphasizing the necessity for more efficient systems to handle such tragedies.

