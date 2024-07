DeMbare Fans Confident Of Victory

DYNAMOS fans are confident of upstaging Highlanders when the two giants clash in a league encounter set for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, despite the turmoil that has rocked the Glamour Boys.

Dynamos players have missed five days of training due to unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees.



