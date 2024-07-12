Three Dead in Weekend Hit-and-Runs as Police Hunt for Drivers

By A Correspondent| Three pedestrians were killed in hit-and-run incidents last weekend, sparking police manhunts for the drivers responsible. By law, drivers involved in accidents must stop and assist, and failing to do so can lead to severe penalties. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern and appealed to the public for information to help track down the drivers.

Over the weekend, three men aged between 38 and 50 were killed, and another was injured in separate incidents in Harare and Mutare. On Sunday, a 38-year-old man was killed along High Glen Road in Glen Norah by an unknown driver who fled the scene. Another man, aged 50, was killed the same day at the intersection of Makumbe Drive and Solomon Mujuru Road in Mabelreign.

A third incident occurred on Tuesday at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and Fifth Street in Harare, where a 38-year-old man was hit by an unknown motorist and later died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to his injuries. The driver did not stop after the accident.

Commissioner Nyathi also noted ongoing investigations into other recent hit-and-run incidents. On July 3, a man was fatally hit by a kombi at Market Square Rank in Harare, and on June 30, another pedestrian was killed in Glen View Area 8 by an unidentified driver. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in their investigations.

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that occurred on June 8 along Rangemore Road in Nkulumane, where a motorist hit an 85-year-old pedestrian and fled the scene.

On the same day, another hit-and-run incident happened along Nketa Drive in Nkulumane, where a motorist collided with a motorcyclist, causing the rider to sustain head injuries. The motorcyclist is currently hospitalized in Bulawayo.

In Mutare, police are also investigating a hit-and-run accident that took place on June 8 along Mutare-Chimanimani Road in Sakubva. A 47-year-old man was struck by an unknown motorist and suffered a swollen hand. The driver did not stop, and the victim was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could help in their investigations of these cases.

