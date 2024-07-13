Woman Brutally Kills Husband

By A Correspondent

On July 10, 2024, police arrested Daisy Ivy Makanaka (25) in connection with the death of her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40), which occurred at Masvosva Village, Mwenezi.

According to preliminary investigations, Makanaka allegedly struck Masuku on the head with a log and stabbed him in the back with a kitchen knife after finding him with his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44).

Masuku was pronounced dead at the scene.

Makanaka also allegedly assaulted Mativenga, striking her on the head with a log and biting her on the cheek.

The motive behind the incident is still unclear, and the case is currently under investigation.

