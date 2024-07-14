Chiwenga Under Seige

Political Reporter- Supporters of a Zanu PF faction aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Masvingo have launched attacks on Constantino Chiwenga, blocking him from entering the Presidential succession race.

In a video circulating on social media, Zanu PF members in Masvingo are heard making it clear that Mnangagwa is going nowhere.

This is despite Mnangagwa recently hinting that he was stepping down in 2028.

It was widely believed that Mnangagwa would be succeeded by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

The two reportedly made a gentleman’s agreement in 2017, when Chiwenga helped Mnangagwa oust the late President Robert Mugabe in a military coup, that Chiwenga would take over in 2028.

Through his spokesperson, George Charamba, Mnangagwa recently conveyed that he is currently serving his second and final term.

