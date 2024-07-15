Bosso Complete Double Over DeMbare

Highlanders completed a league double against rivals Dynamos, beating them 2-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 encounter played at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso, who won the first leg 2-1, cruised to victory in the return fixture courtesy of McKinnon Mushore and Godfrey Makaruse’s goals.

The first half had a pacey start, with both teams taking chances to attack in the opening minutes.

Bosso received the first goal opportunity in the third minute but Melikhaya Ncube dragged his effort from a free-kick wide.

Mushore followed up a few moments later but was denied.

Dembare’s turn came up with a couple of threats towards the quarter hour mark, with Sydney Urikhob causing all sorts of problems from the left flank.

Temptation Chiwunga had a chance at goal during the same period and failed the reach the target.

After several attempts from both sides, Mushore finally broke the deadlock on the 24th minute and put Highlanders ahead.

In the following moments, the hosts were subdued and didn’t show any intention of recovery, except for Urikhob’s two successive efforts which yielded nothing.

The game went to the break with Highlanders in the lead.

Dynamos started the second half dominating the pace and created a couple of chances but lacked precision, while Bosso keeper Reward Muza denied them in some opportunities.

The visitors later settled and started retaining some possession. They doubled the lead on minute 75 through Makaruse’s effort.

Dynamos failed to recover in remaining minutes of the game and lost the match.

