UK: Mungwaru Nyakupinda Wins £167,000 Lottery Windfall in England

By A Correspondent | London, UK – In a remarkable stroke of luck, Mungwaru Nyakupinda, a Zimbabwean national based in the UK, has won a lottery windfall of £167,728.20. The ecstatic winner, a subscriber to ZimEye, shared his thrilling story with our team.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Karma,” Nyakupinda began. “On Tuesday, 9 July, I went into Sainsbury’s to buy some stuff, and I had £3 change, so I asked for a lottery ticket. I played online, so I forgot about this ticket.”

It wasn’t until a recent visit to the same Sainsbury’s that Nyakupinda rediscovered his forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet. “Yesterday, I was in Sainsbury’s again, and I saw the ticket in my wallet. I asked the shop assistant to check it. I heard the sound a winning ticket makes, but the slip said, ‘Return ticket to owner and owner needs to call the national lottery.'”

Nyakupinda decided to wait until he was home and relaxed before checking the ticket himself. The suspenseful wait proved worthwhile when he discovered his significant win. “I won £167,728.20,” he announced, clearly still in disbelief.

In a jubilant message, Nyakupinda also took the opportunity to address a past slight. “If anyone knows Kerina Mujati, who once insulted me that Mungwaru doesn’t have a car, well, I have more money than Skomota,” he quipped, adding with a laugh, “Will be laughing all the way to the bank.”

This unexpected windfall is sure to bring significant changes to Nyakupinda’s life, and his story is a testament to the unpredictable nature of fortune.

