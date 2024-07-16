England Fail To Break Major Trophy Jinx

England’s 58-year wait without a major trophy might as well extend to the sixties as they lose a second consecutive EURO final

Spain have kept a 100% record all tournament long having won all their matches, they also boast of the tournament’s joint top scorer Dani Olmo (3) as well as top assister Lamine Yamal

Coincidentally, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz also won the Wimbledon men’s final against Novak Djokovic on the same day!!

Spain are the first team to be crowned European champions four times having won in 1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024.

England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-2 🇪🇸 Spain 0

73′ Palmer 47′ Nico Williams

86′ Oyarzabal

ZBC News

