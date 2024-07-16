England Fail To Break Major Trophy Jinx
16 July 2024
England’s 58-year wait without a major trophy might as well extend to the sixties as they lose a second consecutive EURO final
Spain have kept a 100% record all tournament long having won all their matches, they also boast of the tournament’s joint top scorer Dani Olmo (3) as well as top assister Lamine Yamal
Coincidentally, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz also won the Wimbledon men’s final against Novak Djokovic on the same day!!
Spain are the first team to be crowned European champions four times having won in 1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024.
England🏴 1-2 🇪🇸 Spain 0
73′ Palmer 47′ Nico Williams
86′ Oyarzabal
ZBC News