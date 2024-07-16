Gukurahundi Community Engagement : Do You Think Mnangagwa Is Sincere In Whole Process?

By A Correspondent

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has initiated a community engagement programme aimed at addressing the historical grievances of the Gukurahundi era.

The programme seeks to promote national cohesion and healing through dialogue and reconciliation.

In his statement, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of unity and national healing, saying: “A nation can only be built by a unified people… Let us choose reconciliation over retribution and emerge stronger as a nation.”

While some observers have expressed skepticism about the programme’s effectiveness, others see it as a step towards acknowledging and addressing the past.

The programme’s success will depend on the willingness of all parties involved to engage in open and honest dialogue.

It is worth noting that Mnangagwa’s leadership in this initiative has been met with mixed reactions, given his alleged involvement in the Gukurahundi atrocities.

However, the programme’s focus on community engagement, reconciliation, and national healing may provide a platform for constructive discussion and progress.”

