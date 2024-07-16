Horror As 2 Juveniles Suffocate In House

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A sad incident occurred in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, where two juveniles lost their lives due to suspected suffocation.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the victims, Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8), were found unconscious in a smoke-filled room along with their two siblings, aged 14 and 4, and their mother.

A pot of burnt rice was found on the stove, suggesting a possible cause of the smoke.

The victims were rushed to a local clinic in Kuwadzana, where the two juveniles were pronounced dead on admission. The other three victims were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for further treatment and are currently admitted.

The incident is currently under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...