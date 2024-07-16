It’s Not Over Yet : Genesis Mangombe

Dynamos coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe believes the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race is wide open and the Glamour Boys can still go on and win it.

The Harare giants struggled against old foes Highlanders at Rufaro yesterday and were somewhat fortunate to lose by a respectable margin, as Bosso emerged 2-0 victors.

Mangombe conveniently blamed the defeat on the strike which saw Dynamos players boycotting training for most of last week due to outstanding signing-on fees and winning bonuses but the youthful coach insists DeMbare can still go on and win their first title since 2014 if they put their house in order.

“As for the league, it’s still open. You see, we still have many games to play, if we change our mind, our character and the way we present ourselves and also adjust to some of the problems we have, we can make it,” Mangombe told the media after the game.

“Some of the problems we have are beyond our control (as coaches). Like, we want to win yet we don’t train, if we don’t train then we are bound to lose the game. We have to train, then if there are certain issues, then they are addressed after training.

“But at the same time, these boys (the players) need their problems to be solved as well,” added Mangombe.

Dynamos, who have won just five of their 18 matches this season, trail log leaders FC Platinum by 14 points.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

